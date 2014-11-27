BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approvals for hypertension treatment drug
* Alembic pharmaceuticals - receives USFDA final approvals for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets and Olmesartan Medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablets
