* USD/INR trading at 61.82/83 versus Wednesday's close of 61.8450/8550. * Good demand from importers likely to meet month-end commitments. * Movement in shares key for cues on foreign fund flows. * NSE index trading flat in pre-open trade ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contract. * Dollar dips versus yen, euro and most other Asian currencies. * Sentiment will also remain cautious ahead of GDP data after market hours on Friday and the RBI policy review on Tuesday. * USD/INR seen moving in a 61.70 to 62.10 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)