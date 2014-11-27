* Texmaco Rail & Engineering gains 2 pct, while Titagarh Wagons is up 1 pct. * Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers gains 3.7 pct. * The railway ministry has called for an investor meet on Dec. 5, CNBC TV18 reports. (bit.ly/1xUGhn4) * Those likely to attend include investment banks, consultants and infrastructure companies, the report adds. * Focus of the meeting will be to increase investments in the railway sector, traders expect. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)