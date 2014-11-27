* India's BSE index up 0.5 pct, NSE index gains 0.1 pct * Blue-chip stocks lead gains * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd adds 0.8 pct, Infosys Ltd gains 0.7 pct * Investors cautious ahead of derivative contract expiry on Thursday and economic data on Friday * Asian stocks hit one-month high as investors bet on more central bank stimulus in China (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)