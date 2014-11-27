* Shares of Indian tyre makers rise on weak natural rubber prices and increased auto sales * Demand from auto companies expected to accelerate, traders say, citing revival in passenger vehicle growth * Demand recovery is expected in passenger vehicles over the next six to 12 months, Deutsche Bank says in a note * Natural rubber prices are near multi-year lows * JK Tyre and Industries shares up 3.8 pct, Ceat Ltd gains 1.8 pct and Apollo Tyres Ltd higher 0.5 pct (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)