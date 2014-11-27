* Outstanding positions remaining to roll over in futures not as heavy compared to previous series - analysts * Indicates most arbitrage positions got rolled over or unwound - Dolat Capital * "This shows one should expect muted volatility in last leg of trade compared to previous series," says Prachi Save, analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd * The NSE index fell 90 points during expiry of September contract, rose 80 points in October - NSE * Nifty rollover 64.4 pct against 55.4 pct during previous expiry - Reuters calculations (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)