* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.16 pct vs Wednesday's 8.14 pct close * Yields high after RBI announced sale of debt up to 120 bln rupees on Dec. 1 to suck out liquidity * Further rise in yields unlikely as overall sentiment positive before RBI policy on Dec. 2 - trader * Market also cautious ahead of GDP data on Friday * Fall in global oil prices to 4-yr lows caps yield rise * 10-year yield seen in 8.15-8.17 pct range during the day (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)