* RBI will likely mature its month-end FX forward dlr obligations which would infuse a large amount of cash in the system, a reason cited by traders for the debt sale via OMO. * RBI to sell up to 120 bln rupees ($1.94 bln) of debt via OMO on Dec. 1. The previous OMO sale was on Nov. 5. * Central bank data shows up to one-month net long forward position was $1.9 bln Sept-end. * RBI's more than 1 month to up to 3 months long forward position $5.03 bln - official data. * Usual month-end government spending would also add to liquidity. * RBI announced the OMO sale despite stable overnight cash rate. * India's one-day cash rate was flat at 8.00/8.05 pct. (1 US dollar = 61.8700 Indian rupee) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)