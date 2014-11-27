BRIEF-Bank of India says no casualties resulted from its Mumbai office fire incident on April 21
* Says on 21st April 2017, at around 4.30 p.m. Fire broke out in Bank of India building, M.G. Road, Mumbai
* USD/INR trading at 61.87/88 versus Wednesday's close of 61.8450/8550 * Demand from importers to meet month-end commitments aiding the pair * Shares choppy ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contract * Losses in the dollar versus other majors and Asian currencies limit further upside * Sentiment also cautious ahead of release of GDP data due after market hours on Friday and the RBI policy review next Tuesday * USD/INR seen moving in a 61.70 to 62.10 range until policy (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: