* Jet Airways Ltd is up 4.7 pct and SpiceJet Ltd gains 1.4 pct. * State-run oil marketing companies could slash jet fuel prices next month amid declining crude oil prices - traders * Oil prices fall to four-year lows as OPEC production cut looks unlikely. * Fuel charges contribute to nearly one-third of an airline's operational expenses - analysts (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)