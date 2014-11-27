* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.14 pct, unchanged from previous close. * Yields off intraday high of 8.17 pct, as Brent crude prices fall to 4-yr low. * OPEC Gulf oil producers will not propose an output cut on Thursday, reducing the likelihood of joint action by OPEC to prop up prices. * Further drop in yields unlikely as market awaits outcome of OPEC meet. * 10-year yield seen in 8.14-8.17 percent range until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)