Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 103.0080

Reoffer yield 0.131 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1 pct May 2018 OAT

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa1(Moody's) & AA+(Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012363679

Parent ISIN FR0011459684

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)