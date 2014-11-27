** RPC Group Plc's shares up almost 7 pct, after British plastic packaging supplier says it will buy Iceland-based peer Promens Group AS for 386 mln euros ($483 mln), marking its largest European acquisition to date.

** Stock is among top percentage gainers on FTSE-250 Midcap Index, having touched a high of 585p, but still shy of the mean analyst PT of 710.80p, Reuters data shows.

** The company says will fund deal by raising about 200 mln pounds ($316 mln) through a fully underwritten 1-for-3 rights issue and increasing revolving credit facility by 140 mln pounds.

** Deal, intended to help RPC boost its exposure in Europe and help satisfy its increasing need for polymer, adds 40 plants to its portfolio and yearly pretax cost synergies of at least 15 mln euros.

** RPC, whose business includes making packaging for Nivea creams and Nescafe coffee capsules, also posts better-than-expected H1 revenue from continuing operations of 588.9 mln pounds.

** Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones boosts her second-half EPS forecast to 50 pence from 48.3 pence. She adds the forecast excludes the pending Promens deal. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)