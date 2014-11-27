BRIEF-Aurelius sells SECOP to the Nidec Group, doubles its dividend
April 25 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa:
Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower City of Ludwigshafen
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date December 04, 2024
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 99.2370
Reoffer price 99.2370
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 61.3 basis points
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date December 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, Helaba & UniCredit
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A13SLB5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 25 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa:
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago