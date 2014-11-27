Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sundsvall Kommun

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 4, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 6 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006510558

