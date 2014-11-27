Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2019

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.926

Reoffer Yield 0.265 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the midswaps, equivalent to 15.8bp

Over the October 2019 OBL

Payment Date December 4, 2014jenifer

Lead Manager(s) Bayernlb, Helaba, HSBC, Natixis & WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A12UGK4

