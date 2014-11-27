Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eandis CVBA (Eandis)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2026

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.475

Reoffer yield 1.799 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps, equivalent to 108.7 basis points

Over the bund

Payment Date December 4,2014

Lead Manager(s) Belfius & HSBC (B&D)

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN BE0002481563

