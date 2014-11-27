BRIEF-Shuaa Capital posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Riverside Finance plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 5, 2044
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 97.827
Reoffer yield 4.00 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date December 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank &
Santander GBM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Official List of the UKLA and
trading on the London Stock
Exchange's regulated market
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning following the previous session's sharp sell-off, with a jump in consumer stocks providing fresh evidence of investors rotating out of growth shares into defensive plays.