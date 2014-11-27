Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telefonica Europe B.V.
Guarantor Telefonica S.A.
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.200 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.200 pct
Spread 380.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the swaps, equivalent to 409.4 basis ponts
Over the 0.25 pct October 2019,OBL
Payment Date December 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1148359356
