BUZZ-India's Biocon surges to record high; plans to consider bonus issue
** Shares of Biocon Ltd jump as much as 9.69 pct to a record high
BANGALORE, Nov 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 25800 ICS-103(23mm) 25700 ICS-104(24mm) 30900 ICS-202(26mm) 31300 ICS-105(26mm) 28300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29100 ICS-105(27mm) 31900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28800 ICS-105MMA(27) 30600 ICS-105PHR(28) 32500 ICS-105(28mm) 32400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32600 ICS-105(29mm) 33300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33200 ICS-105(30mm) 33600 ICS-105(31mm) 34100 ICS-106(32mm) 34800 ICS-107(34mm) 43400
** Shares of Biocon Ltd jump as much as 9.69 pct to a record high
* Soybeans fall after 2-day rally as U.S. farmers boost seeding * Corn gives up gains, wheat falls for 3rd day on ample supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybeans lost ground on Tuesday with the market falling from last session's three-week high as rapid U.S. planting weighed on the market. Corn edged lower, giving up some of Monday's gains, while wheat slid a third session, pressured by ample world supplies. The