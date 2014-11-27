GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 3-week top on strong pace of U.S. planting

* Soybeans fall after 2-day rally as U.S. farmers boost seeding * Corn gives up gains, wheat falls for 3rd day on ample supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybeans lost ground on Tuesday with the market falling from last session's three-week high as rapid U.S. planting weighed on the market. Corn edged lower, giving up some of Monday's gains, while wheat slid a third session, pressured by ample world supplies. The