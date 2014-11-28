US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
* Indian shares are likely to open positive, but would trade cautious ahead of the economic data later in the day. * India's GDP growth to slow to 5.1 pct - Reuters Poll * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.46 pct. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.89 billion rupees on Thursday - NSE. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is down 0.67 pct. * Oil and gas stocks would be in focus as international oil prices are near four year low.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad