* Indian shares are likely to open positive, but would trade cautious ahead of the economic data later in the day. * India's GDP growth to slow to 5.1 pct - Reuters Poll * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.46 pct. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.89 billion rupees on Thursday - NSE. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is down 0.67 pct. * Oil and gas stocks would be in focus as international oil prices are near four year low.