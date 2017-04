* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Thursday's 8.15 percent close. * Brent crude near $72 a barrel, lowest in four years, after OPEC decides not to cut oil output to support prices. * Benchmark U.S. yields hit lowest levels in over a month on weaker-than-expected economic data and continued low yields in Europe. * Traders see the Indian 10-yr paper moving in an 8.10 percent to 8.15 percent range. * Sentiment likely to be cautious ahead of GDP data due after market hours and the RBI policy review on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)