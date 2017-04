* USD/INR trading at 61.91/92, slightly higher compared with Thursday's 61.8750/8850 close * Month-end dollar demand from importers likely to aid pair * Gains in shares and resulting capital inflows may limit a very sharp upside to the pair * Shares up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade * Almost all Asian currencies weaker compared against the dollar * Index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.5 percent * USD/INR pair seen in a 61.70 to 62.10 range on Friday * GDP data due post market hours and the RBI policy review on Tuesday in focus (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)