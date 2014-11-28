* Shares in Indian banks gain ahead of RBI policy review due on Dec. 2. * Traders say the gains are in anticipation of a rate cut. * India's GDP growth to slow to 5.1 pct, but no rate cut yet - Reuters Poll. * The banking index of the NSE adds as much as 2.5 percent to hit a record high of 18,468.4. * State Bank of India gains 3.9 percent to hit the highest level since November 2010. * ICICI Bank adds 2.3 percent, while Bank of Baroda trading 4.7 percent higher. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)