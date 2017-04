* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield <IN084024G=CC at 8.08 pct, off 16-month low of 8.06 pct. It had closed at 8.15 pct. * Bonds trim gains after cbank sets cut-off on 10-year bond yield at 8.10 pct. * Cut-off yield higher than expected as bonds had rallied more after bidding ended-trader * Traders await data on July-Sept GDP growth for direction. * The 10-yr bond seen in 8.08-8.11 percent band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)