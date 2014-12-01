* Indian shares set to start flat to negative after hitting record highs in the previous session. * India's economic growth slowed in July-Sept quarter, but less than feared - govt data. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.13 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, down 1.6 pct. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.36 billion rupees on Friday - NSE. * Automobile stocks will be in focus as the companies will announce monthly sales numbers later the day. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)