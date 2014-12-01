* Indian shares set to start flat to negative after hitting
record highs in the previous session.
* India's economic growth slowed in July-Sept quarter, but less
than feared - govt data.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
down 0.13 percent.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan,
down 1.6 pct.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.36 billion
rupees on Friday - NSE.
* Automobile stocks will be in focus as the companies will
announce monthly sales numbers later the day.
