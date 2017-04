* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen trading range bound versus Friday's 8.09 pct close. * Brent crude touches a fresh four-year low. * The 10-year bonds rose to their highest level in 16 months on Friday. * Traders see the Indian 10-yr paper moving in an 8.05-8.15 percent range. * Sentiment likely to be cautious ahead of RBI policy review on Tuesday.