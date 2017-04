* USD/INR expected to open higher compared with Friday's 62.0250/0350 close. * Gains in shares and expectations of capital inflows may however limit a very sharp upside to the pair. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.13 percent. * Almost all Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. * The USD/INR pair is at 62.22/24 in the Singapore non-deliverable forwards market, indicative of spot trade. * RBI policy review on Tuesday in focus.