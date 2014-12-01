* Titan Co Ltd gains 8 pct. * Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri jumps 14.1 pct and Gitanjali Gems surges 15.7 pct, while PC Jewellers is up 11.9 pct. * India scraps rule that mandated trading companies to export 20 pct of the gold imported, central bank said on Friday. * Removal of import restrictions may result in increased quantum of gold-on-lease for Titan, as per management - Motilal Oswal. * Gold-on-lease serves a low cost hedging tool for jewellers and may help them expand without resorting to debt- analysts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)