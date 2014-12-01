* Titan Co Ltd gains 8 pct.
* Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri jumps 14.1 pct and
Gitanjali Gems surges 15.7 pct, while PC Jewellers
is up 11.9 pct.
* India scraps rule that mandated trading companies to export
20 pct of the gold imported, central bank said on Friday.
* Removal of import restrictions may result in increased quantum
of gold-on-lease for Titan, as per management - Motilal Oswal.
* Gold-on-lease serves a low cost hedging tool for jewellers and
may help them expand without resorting to debt- analysts.
