* Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories adds 3.7 percent. * India's foreign investment promotion board (FIPB) approves the transaction between the companies. * The approval makes it closer to remove one more regulatory hurdle for the merger, analysts say. * Sun Pharma agreed to buy Ranbaxy in a $3.2 billion in April. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)