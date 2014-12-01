* Citigroup raises BSE index Dec 2015 target to 33,000
from 31,000.
* Expects 15 pct upside from Friday's close.
* Increases NSE index target to 9,850 from 9,240.
* Says 2015 should be front-loaded with falling interest rates,
back-loaded with actual economic recovery amid steady reforms.
* Adds falling rates in a rising economy/earnings could fire the
market more.
* Policy rates should fall 75 bps in 2015 - Citigroup.
* Rejigs model portfolio; overweight on banks, energy, cement,
pharmaceutical shares.
* Lists Adani Port and Special Economic Zone,
Aurobindo Pharma among top large-cap picks.
* Also, likes Ashok Leyland, DB Corp among
midcaps.
