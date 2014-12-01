* Citigroup raises BSE index Dec 2015 target to 33,000 from 31,000. * Expects 15 pct upside from Friday's close. * Increases NSE index target to 9,850 from 9,240. * Says 2015 should be front-loaded with falling interest rates, back-loaded with actual economic recovery amid steady reforms. * Adds falling rates in a rising economy/earnings could fire the market more. * Policy rates should fall 75 bps in 2015 - Citigroup. * Rejigs model portfolio; overweight on banks, energy, cement, pharmaceutical shares. * Lists Adani Port and Special Economic Zone, Aurobindo Pharma among top large-cap picks. * Also, likes Ashok Leyland, DB Corp among midcaps. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)