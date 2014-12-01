* NSE index is up 0.1 pct after earlier rising to its
all-time high of 8,623.
* BSE index rises 0.07 pct.
* Caution seen a day ahead of central bank's policy review.
* Markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4 out of 45
economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut rates.
* Lenders rise: ICICI Bank up 0.7 pct and Axis Bank
gains 1.6 pct.
* Oil explorers fall after crude oil hits five-year low.
* Oil and Natural gas Corp down 1 pct while Cairn
India falls 0.5 pct.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)