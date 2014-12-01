* NSE index is up 0.1 pct after earlier rising to its all-time high of 8,623. * BSE index rises 0.07 pct. * Caution seen a day ahead of central bank's policy review. * Markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4 out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut rates. * Lenders rise: ICICI Bank up 0.7 pct and Axis Bank gains 1.6 pct. * Oil explorers fall after crude oil hits five-year low. * Oil and Natural gas Corp down 1 pct while Cairn India falls 0.5 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)