* India VIX up 4.2 pct. * Closed at 12.89 on Friday, near its all-time closing low of 11.56 hit on Sept. 22. * India's NSE index marks record high a day ahead of RBI's rate decision. * Markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4 out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)