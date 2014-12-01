* Stock Pct Gain
Jet Airways 8.7
Berger Paints 9.2
Asian Paints 5.1
Apollo Tyres 2.7
Hindustan Petroleum Corp 2.2
* Oil hits 5-year low in longest losing streak since 2008
* Fall in crude oil will boost operating margins for users,
increase discretionary spend in the economy - analysts.
* "We believe there is still room for the downstream crude
players or those that use crude as a raw material to move north,
be it paints, tyres, OMCs or lubricant companies," said
Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice-president of HDFC Securities.
