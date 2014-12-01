* Stock Pct Gain Jet Airways 8.7 Berger Paints 9.2 Asian Paints 5.1 Apollo Tyres 2.7 Hindustan Petroleum Corp 2.2 * Oil hits 5-year low in longest losing streak since 2008 crisis. * Fall in crude oil will boost operating margins for users, increase discretionary spend in the economy - analysts. * "We believe there is still room for the downstream crude players or those that use crude as a raw material to move north, be it paints, tyres, OMCs or lubricant companies," said Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice-president of HDFC Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)