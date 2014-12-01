Dec 1 (IFR) - The Philippine government has
mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint
global coordinators for an offshore offering of US dollar bonds.
The Philippines is expected to return to the global market
in January after National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on
Friday the government would be "on the lookout" for
opportunities for a new issue or liability management exercise
early in the year.
Deutsche and HSBC will also be joint bookrunners along with
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered
and UBS.
The Philippines issued a US$1.5 billion 10-year bond to
yield 4.2% in January 2014. The sovereign is rated Baa3 by
Moodys, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)