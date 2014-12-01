* Credit Suisse trims India overweight to 10 pct from 15 pct
versus emerging market benchmarks.
* Cites India's outperformance in 2014 and the over-exposure of
emerging market funds as key reasons.
* NSE index gains 36.2 pct so far this year as on
Friday's close, making India the best-performing Asian equity
market, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* However, the investment bank adds India is not fully valued.
* Says further improvements in macro, earnings and an attractive
currency can drive future performance.
* Adds multiple expansion to continue, supported by disinflation
and a further pickup in growth.
* Credit Suisse highlights India still offers the highest
earnings growth outlook among all emerging markets.
* The investment bank says its macro regression model suggests a
39 pct potential upside to Indian stocks.
* Also, it says the external position appears strong and the
rupee is attractively placed within emerging market currencies.
