* Credit Suisse trims India overweight to 10 pct from 15 pct versus emerging market benchmarks. * Cites India's outperformance in 2014 and the over-exposure of emerging market funds as key reasons. * NSE index gains 36.2 pct so far this year as on Friday's close, making India the best-performing Asian equity market, according to Thomson Reuters data. * However, the investment bank adds India is not fully valued. * Says further improvements in macro, earnings and an attractive currency can drive future performance. * Adds multiple expansion to continue, supported by disinflation and a further pickup in growth. * Credit Suisse highlights India still offers the highest earnings growth outlook among all emerging markets. * The investment bank says its macro regression model suggests a 39 pct potential upside to Indian stocks. * Also, it says the external position appears strong and the rupee is attractively placed within emerging market currencies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)