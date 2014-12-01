* Larsen & Toubro falls 1.1 pct.
* L&T shares fell 1.6 pct last week, underperforming the NSE
index which gained 1.3 pct.
* Lower crude prices may lead to lower investment and order
flows from the Middle East - analysts.
* L&T announced $21 bn of orders in FY14, of which one-third
came from the Middle East - Jefferies said in a note on Sept.
19.
* Oil hits 5-year low in longest losing streak since 2008
crisis.
* L&T is moving decisively towards consolidating its
international operations through a replication in the Middle
East of its domestic structure and systems - annual report.
