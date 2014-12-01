* Larsen & Toubro falls 1.1 pct. * L&T shares fell 1.6 pct last week, underperforming the NSE index which gained 1.3 pct. * Lower crude prices may lead to lower investment and order flows from the Middle East - analysts. * L&T announced $21 bn of orders in FY14, of which one-third came from the Middle East - Jefferies said in a note on Sept. 19. * Oil hits 5-year low in longest losing streak since 2008 crisis. * L&T is moving decisively towards consolidating its international operations through a replication in the Middle East of its domestic structure and systems - annual report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)