* USD/INR trading at 62.0975 vs Friday's close of 62.0250/0350. * The pair gives up early session gains after hitting a multi-month high of 62.25. * Shares lend support as NSE index strikes another all-time high before trading flat. * Caution seen a day ahead of the central bank's policy review. * Asian currencies trade weaker on plunging oil prices and broad dollar strength. See * Dollar tops 119 yen to its highest since July 2007.