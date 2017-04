* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades down 4 bps on day at 8.05 pct, lowest since Aug. 1, 2013. * Continued fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment for debt. * Sentiment, however, remains cautious ahead of RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * 10-year paper seen in 8.05 to 8.10 pct range on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)