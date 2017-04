* NSE index is down 0.48 pct after earlier rising to its all-time high of 8,623. * BSE index falls 0.41 pct. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, down 1.9 pct on risk aversion. * Gold tumbles after Swiss referendum, oil hits 5-yr low. * Oil explorers slump: Reliance Industries falls 3.2 pct, Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 3.7 pct. * Caution also seen a day ahead of central bank's policy review. * India VIX gains 2.9 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)