Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Yuzhou Properties Company Limited
Guarantor All of the Company's Restricted Subsidiaries outside of the PRC,
except for the Non-Guarantor subsidiaries
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date December 8, 2019
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOC International, Credit Suisse, Haitong International,
HSBC, Huatai Financial & J.P.Morgan
Ratings B1 (Moody's) & B(S&P)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
