Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Logan Property Holdings Company Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date December 8, 2017
Coupon 9.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date December 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.,
HSBC, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB- (Fitch)
Listing HK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1143878517
