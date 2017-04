* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.44 pct ahead of central bank review later in the day. * RBI seen holding rates, sounding dovish to soothe government. * India's October infrastructure output growth accelerates to 6.3 pct. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 123.6 million rupees ($2 million) on Monday- NSE. * Asia stocks rise as crude oil rebound brings relief. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is up 0.22 pct. (1 US dollar = 61.9000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)