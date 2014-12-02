BRIEF-India cenbank does not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank does not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oqd6M5
- Source link: (bit.ly/1v8lC92)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India central bank does not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oqd6M5
* Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets