* USD/INR at 62.01 near Monday's 62.02/03 close. * Sentiment cautious ahead of RBI policy review announcement at 11.00 a.m. * RBI expected to keep interest rates on hold. * NSE Nifty down 0.15 pct as Asia stocks fall on oil bounce back. * Brent back above $72 after falling below $68; U.S. crude just under $69. * Most Asian FX trades stronger to dollar as other commodity-linked currencies rise. See