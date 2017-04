* Shares in Indian oil explorers gain. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp is up 1.3 percent and Cairn India gains 1.9 pct. * Crude oil markets jump as much as 5 percent. * An increase in crude prices helps explorers improve realisation - traders * Meanwhile, shares of state-run oil marketing companies fall. Indian Oil Corp is down 1.8 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp is down 1.9 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)