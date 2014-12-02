* National accounts reveal inflation rates across sectors are close to post-global financial crisis lows, Nomura says. * Maintains positive stance on market and financial stocks. * Says with disinflation trends running deep, the market will further recalibrate its rate expectations lower. * Adds the BSE index is trading at 7 pct premium to its five-year average which is not expensive. * The 30-shares index is trading at 14.1 times of one-year forward earnings, Reuters data shows. * Nomura's August-end 2015 Sensex target remains at 30,310. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)