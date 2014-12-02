* National accounts reveal inflation rates across sectors are
close to post-global financial crisis lows, Nomura says.
* Maintains positive stance on market and financial stocks.
* Says with disinflation trends running deep, the market will
further recalibrate its rate expectations lower.
* Adds the BSE index is trading at 7 pct premium to its
five-year average which is not expensive.
* The 30-shares index is trading at 14.1 times of one-year
forward earnings, Reuters data shows.
* Nomura's August-end 2015 Sensex target remains at 30,310.
