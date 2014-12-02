* Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company surges 12.6 pct. * Heads towards biggest daily gain since April. * Gets complete response letter from U.S drug regulator for anti-Glaucoma drug application. * Glaucoma products sales in U.S. at $2 bln - company's investor update in Feb. * Company says additional information request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be addressed on priority. * A complete response letter informs companies that an application cannot be approved by USFDA in its present form. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)