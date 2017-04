* India's BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.35 percent. * Investors cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review later in the day. * Interest-rate sensitive stocks are down. * State Bank of India is down 0.7 percent and ICICI Bank is 0.8 percent lower. * Oil explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains tracking gains in global crude prices. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)